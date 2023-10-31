NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Offices for The City of Norfolk will be closed on Nov. 7 for Election Day.

This includes offices for the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer, and the Norfolk Courthouse. The offices will reopen for regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Trash and bulk waste collection will proceed as normal. However, bulk waste request for Nov. 7 and Nov. must be scheduled by 3 p.m. Monday Nov. 6. Bulk waste collection can be requested through the MyNorfolk mobile app or by calling Norfolk cares at 757-664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Ave. will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Street sweeping scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, will take place on Monday, Nov. 6.