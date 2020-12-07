City of Norfolk lays off 57 employees due to pandemic-related budget issues

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Citing COVID-19-related budget shortfalls, the City of Norfolk is laying off 57 people by the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for the city said the workers impacted by the layoffs will end their employment Dec 31.

“This a very difficult decision prior to the holiday,” city spokeswoman Lori Crouch said.

The 57 employees will get a one-time payout of unused leave as well as a severance payment prior to the holiday. They’ll also be given first priority if vacancies open up.

Crouch said the severance payments will be between $2,500 to more than $20,000, depending on the employees’ leave balance and length of employment.

Crouch said the 57 people are part of a group of 78 full-time employees that were furloughed across several departments on July 1. That furlough went through Dec. 31.

In response to the pandemic, the city also previously furloughed 550 part-time workers in late March. The furlough at that time was an operational decision based on social distancing requirements under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.

In a budget discussion last month, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander had this reminder to the city manager and his team: While cost-cutting measures they approved were meant to keep the city afloat during turbulent economic times, “the actions that we took, really impacted people. And we would just like to revisit those actions.”

The city actually ended the last fiscal year with a $3.6-million surplus, but Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said it could not be used to bring back furloughed employees due to ongoing expenses.

Filer said it could very well only just kick the can down the road.

