NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -Norfolk has launched a community satisfaction survey this month where residents can give feedback about the city.

According to a press release, the goal of the survey is to analyze the satisfaction and priority ratings from residents that City leadership can consider when making future actions and decisions.

Residents will be randomly selected to participate in this survey. These participants will receive an invitation and the instructions in the mail, along with the survey and a postage prepaid envelope to return the survey when it is complete.

The letter will also include instructions on how to complete the survey online if preferred.

The data from these surveys will be analyzed by ETC Institute and will present the finding to City leaders at the beginning of the new year.

Any resident that did not receive a survey but would like to participate can complete it online or can pick up a paper survey after October 24.

For more information about the survey, click here.