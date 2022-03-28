NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is hosting two public service career fairs at MacArthur Center in April.

The “Just Start” career fairs will be held at MacArthur’s Center Court on Wednesday, April 20, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Local job seekers can meet with various city departments, as well as Norfolk Public Schools and Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and more.



Participants will be able to walk to different Kiosks to go through the online application process and receive assistance if needed.



The job fairs will include 20 open job titles and over 260 current vacancies from city departments such as the Community Services Board, Human Services, Libraries, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works. The City is also offering $5000 sign-on bonuses to new employees.

A kids’ activity room will be available for job seekers in need of childcare for up to one hour. It will be staffed by MacArthur Center employees and include a check-in process. Parking validation will be available for participants.

An in-person workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 12, at 2:00 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Norfolk Center (861 Glenrock Road, Suite 100). Register here.



A virtual workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register here.



The workshops provide job seekers with interview tips, what to expect during an interview, how to act and answer questions. A member of the City’s Human Resources Department will be at the workshops to answer additional questions.

To learn more about the events, CLICK HERE.