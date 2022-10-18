NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk wants to hear your thoughts on its next police chief. For the last two months, city leaders have received input from neighborhood civic leagues, community groups and online forms. On Tuesday night, Norfolk city manager Chip Filer hosted a public forum on the matter at Norfolk State University.

The public meeting was held at NSU’s 1,500-seat auditorium in the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center, however, only a dozen people showed up.

Those who did were quick to take the mic like Lt. Frank Allgood, a 25-year veteran of the Norfolk Police Department.

“The Norfolk Police Department itself is in crisis. I’ll give you 254 reasons with 71 more by the end of the year. That’s more than the national average. That’s more than just what’s happened in the last few years,” Allgood stated.

Allgood tells 10 On Your Side he retired in 2012 and served under three police chiefs during his time as an officer. He’d like to see the department’s next leader come from out-of-state and with a new perspective.

“There is something going on in the Norfolk Police Department that’s causing them to leave at an extraordinary rate and that police chief is going to have to identify that and fix that,” Allgood said at the mic.

Jason Inge, a lifelong Norfolk resident, believes the position should go to someone homegrown.

“I would like to see a police chief that exemplifies diversity, a person who understands what community policing is, that’s going to work with in collaboration all of the grassroot organizations that are already on the ground, I want to see a police chief that is already here and gave that sweat equity inside the city of Norfolk,” Inge explained.

Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer plans to have the job posting for chief up by the end of the week. The listing will remain active for 30 days.

“This is a pretty attractive job and I’ve already started fielding phone calls and emails from folks. You have to be a very forward-thinking leader to handle this position.” Filer said, “this individual, when they step in, has a lot of things that they’re going to have to work on right off on day one. It’s going to take someone that’s highly motivated, someone that’s very smart and has a good background and has been in this game for quite a while.”

Filer says his goal is to have a new police chief named by the end of the year. The city is working alongside Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants in the search.