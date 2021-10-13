City of Norfolk extends eviction prevention services for residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk has officially extended eviction prevention services, and this time, more households are eligible.

Back in 2020, the Virginia General Assembly approved $3.3 million to allocate to the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) program. This program has helped prevent evictions throughout the state.

After applying for a grant, Norfolk was awarded $560,000 by the VERP and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to offer eviction diversion services to low-income families with children.

According to the city, all Norfolk households facing eviction are now eligible. Before, it was only available to families and children.

Apart from paying rental arrearages, funding can assist with advance rent payments, utility payments, and childcare costs. Applicants can even receive funding for being as little as a month behind on rent.

To determine your eligibility status, complete the eviction prevention screening form or call (757) 664-RENT (7368). You will also be required to provide proof of Norfolk residency.

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov.