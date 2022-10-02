NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk declared a local state of emergency on Sunday ahead of Monday’s anticipated major flooding.

According to a press release from the City of Norfolk, this allows the city to ask for state and federal resources and reimbursement if the cost of the storm reaches a certain threshold.

All City of Norfolk offices, recreation centers, and libraries will be closed on October 3. This includes the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Parking is available downtown and will be open to residents beginning Sunday, October 2 at 5:30 p.m. and will remain open until Wednesday, October 4 at 8 a.m.

Here is the list of open parking lots and garages:

York Street

Bank Street

Charlotte Street

Brambleton lot

Old Dominion University’s Constant Center 43rd Street parking garage will also be open for Norfolk residents.

The city is advising residents to not drive on flooded streets and to use the Waze app for real-time flooding updates throughout the day.