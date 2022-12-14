NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk says they are getting closer to choosing their next Chief of Police.

According to a news release, after receiving more than three dozen applications prior to last month’s deadline, the city’s recruitment consulting firm for the position, Morris & McDaniel, is now reviewing applications to determine who will be moving onto the next round.

Those who advance will then be assessed on their respective knowledge, skills and abilities to meet the need of the position. Based on those responses, the top candidates will then be brought to Norfolk after the holidays to take part in an assessment center with subject matter experts.

A final list of candidates will then be provided to the city for additional interviews and assessments before a final selection by the City Manager, which is set to occur early next year.