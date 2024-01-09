NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk wants to hear from residents about how the city can improve their recycling program.

Norfolk’s curbside recycling contract with Tidewater Fibre Corporation is set to end in July 2024, and city leadership is conducting a survey to see how residents recycle and how they envision the future of a city-wide curbside recycling program.

The survey, which began on Jan. 8, will remain open until Feb. 9. According to the City of Norfolk, feedback from this survey will help inform a policy decision and assist the city manager in determining the funding allocation for recycling.

The survey is available to take online here. For those who wish to complete a physical version of the survey, call 757-441-1347 or email knb@norfolk.gov.

For more information about recycling, visit the City of Norfolk’s website here.