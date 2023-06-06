NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is poised to buy the troubled MacArthur Center in the heart of downtown.

A special council meeting will be held on June 7.

WAVY reported earlier this year that the mall, located at 300 Monticello Avenue, is up for sale. Starwood Retail Partners defaulted on their loan in 2019 and has been going through the foreclosure process.

At Wednesday’s special meeting, they plan on voting on allocating $18 million to be used toward the purchase, WAVY’s Brett Hall has learned. City tax records have the property assessed at $25 million.

There is no word yet what the city will do with the property if they buy it.

In January, City Manager Chip Filer said he was hopeful they would find a new owner, but didn’t suggest it might be the city itself. “The City looks forward to working in partnership with any potential new owners should the property sell,” said Filer at the time.

The mall opened in 1999. In recent years, its anchor tenant Nordstrom has closed. WAVY has also covered several shooting incidents inside the mall. But the declining foot traffic has been mostly attributed to competition from online shopping and other local retail opportunities.

This would be the second mall the city has purchased in three years. Its economic development authority in January closed Military Circle Mall and is currently working to demolish it with no certain plans on redevelopment.

If you would like to speak at this week’s special council meeting, you have to sign up with the city clerk by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Call 757-664-4253 or email ccouncil@norfolk.gov.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY for updates.