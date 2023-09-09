NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk and several partners will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the closing of Unity Place at Kindred.

Unity Place will provide 140 apartments for families at various income levels. Residents will include former Tidewater Gardens families and market rate families.

The new development will include a fitness center inside each development, ground floor retail, conference spaces, and a landscaped plaza that is accessible to both residents and the public.

Developers say construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

The ceremony starts at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2023 at 550 E. Freemason and 431 Church Street in Norfolk.