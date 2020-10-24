City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools partner to offer adult online classes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools and public libraries are partnering to help adults continue their education. Starting this fall, they are offering courses through the new Norfolk Adult Enrichment Collaboration.

If you were looking for your next adventure or wanted to learn some new skills, now is your opportunity with Norfolk’s new Adult Enrichment Collaboration.

“Oftentimes there are needs and we operate in silos. So, we wanted to do away with that and have one comprehensive continuing of services where our resources actually complimented each other,” said Kenyetta Goshen.

Goshen is referring to the collaboration with Norfolk Public Schools and Norfolk Public Libraries. With their partnership, they’re now offering several different courses for adults in Norfolk for free.

“We have classes that are offered Monday through Thursday, whether it’s on money matters in terms of financial literacy for adults, or we also have GED classes available for those wishing to obtain their high school equivalency. We have workforce development where you take courses, whether you’re training for the first time, or retraining,” she said.

Norfolk Public Schools is no stranger to adult classes, but their work with the public libraries helps them reach more people virtually and technologically.

“We were watching how students have to go back to school and parents might not, you know, know how to use Zoom or the different Google products. And we were like we can teach people how to use those things that can also help with their children,” said Patricia Kendalls with Norfolk Public Libraries.

Kendalls explained that in order to help, they’ve also allowed people to rent out hotspots to take classes. Both say this is all in an effort to better the community.

“With so many different shifts and changes that we’ve experienced with socioeconomics, and other things that are going on in one’s life, this is a way to rally and educate a broader population,” said Goshen said.

“We have people that struggle in ways I think the struggle comes from just a lot of things that they have to do, they have a desire to finish school or move ahead in different areas of your life, so we just want to make it convenient,” said Goshen.

Registration has already begun, to find the class you are most interested in and get started for free, visit the Norfolk Public Library website.

