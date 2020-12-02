City of Norfolk and American Red Cross to host blood drive in Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Gift the gift of life this holiday season!
The City of Norfolk and the American Red Cross of Virginia will host a blood drive in the Waterside District on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 333 Waterside Drive in Norfolk.
In order to adhere to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering.
Temperature checks will be required upon arrival.
The Red Cross says individuals that are ages 16 and older can donate.
To register go to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: NorfolkCity.
