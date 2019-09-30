City manager discusses next steps in process to bring casino to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has announced the next steps in an effort to bring a new resort and casino to the downtown waterfront.

City Manager Chip Filer announced the steps Monday morning in a news release that notes a local gaming referendum could appear on the city ballot in November 2020.

Filer said in the release an intergovernmental agreement between the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and the city has established tibe’s responsibilities in the multimillion-dollar project.

The tribe must design transportation infrastructure improvements and will be responsible for parking and environmental factors. The only access to the proposed property is Park Avenue, which also leads to Harbor Park.

Filer said in the release one of the next steps is for the Pamunkey’s to beging their application process with the Department of the Interior.

In order for the tribe to conduct class III gaming, the Department of the Interior has to approve a tribal-state compact. It’s one of three criteria the tribe has to meet if they want to conduct gaming in the Commonwealth.

A referendum will happen only if the General Assembly approves commercial gaming in the Commonwealth during its next session in January 2020.

Legislation to allowing gaming in five cities — including Portsmouth and Norfolk — is being studied in Richmond. That review is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

Norfolk City Council voted 7-1 last week to approve an agreement to sell 13.5 acres of land next to Harbor Park to the tribe. Andria McClellan was the lone member of city council who voted against the measure.

Plans for the casino call for between 3,500 to 4,500 slot machines, up to 225 table games, three to five on-site restaurants and a 750-seat entertainment facility.

Former City Manager Doug Smith estimated the city could see $5 million in revenue annually if the casino had at least 750 slot machines and 25 table games.

Not everyone has been in favor of the project, however.

Last week’s land sale vote led to a group of residents launching a petition that’s seeking 4,000 signatures within 30 days in the hopes of reversing the action.