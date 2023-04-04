NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – City Cruises Norfolk is relaunching Tuesday and celebrating its 45th season.

Beginning Tuesday, guests will be able to book dining and sightseeing experiences aboard the City Cruises’s vessels, The Spirit and The Elite yacht

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson spoke with General Manager of City Cruises Norfolk, Jolene Price Thompson, who says the crew wants to welcome everyone to come out and celebrate birthdays and anniversaries here.

“There is so many memories that folks have on these vessels. You mentioned you had cruises with us before. You know, even been here for so long. Everybody has a story to tell about their time on spirit and we want to celebrate that and invite people to come back and cruise with us,” Thompson said.

City Cruises Norfolk will offer a variety of experiences throughout the Spring season. Some of the experiences include Signature Dining Cruises, After Dark Dance Cruise, and more.

For a full list of the experiences, visit the City Cruises Norfolk website.

Last June, The Spirit of Norfolk was destroyed in a fire. No one was injured, however, the vessel was considered a total loss after the fire.

Two months after the fire, the Spirit of Mount Vernon was picked to replace the Spirit of Norfolk. Inside the vessel, you can see two floors for dinner areas, a dance floor and a bar. Upstairs, you can enjoy the views of Waterside and Naval Station Norfolk

The company held a intimate relaunch ceremony at 10 a.m. They will also be holding a VIP Cruise aboard the Spirit of Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. where government and community officials will enjoy dinner, drinks, and the views of the Norfolk shoreline.