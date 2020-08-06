Church asks for community donations to fix storm damage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday morning, construction crews with Serve Pro were outside First Baptist Church at Lamberts Point putting up a fence and working on cleaning up the fallen glass and bricks.

Ultimately, Pastor Anthony Paige says a large tarp will be placed on top to prevent rain from getting inside the building.

“We’re taking it one step at a time. We have to get structure engineers, you’ve got to get architects involved so when we redo it, we want to redo it right,” said Paige.

The collapsed wall was part of the oldest section of the building.

It used to be the church’s sanctuary, and the missing wall has exposed the old choir loft.

Paige says services are now held in the newer part of the building.

The section that was damaged was in the process of being transformed into a performing arts center and hadn’t been used since the new sanctuary was built in 2002.

But now that project has come to a screeching halt, with repairs expecting to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“If I had to pay for it right now, I do not have the money. But, I do have the faith that the people have the money and that the people will give. If I could ask everybody, I would ask for $1,000 from every person who’s listening to this program and we will give you a center for the performing arts that will stand for a thousand years,” Paige said.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

