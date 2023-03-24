NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An upcoming expansion will effectively triple the size of the Perry Glass Studio at Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum of Art.

The Chrysler Museum announced Friday that construction on the new 18,000 square expansion will begin next week and take about 19 months.

The expansion is due to a $55 million capital campaign that included more than 300 donors.

The new center will house three hot shops, dedicated classrooms for each glassmaking technique, and a performance theater that seats 200. Officials say the increased capacity of the studio will allow for “more partnerships with community organizations and fine art departments at local universities.”

Construction fences and equipment are expected to be on-site beginning Saturday, March 27, in the parking lot adjacent to the studio. This means the lot will no longer be available for visitor parking. The visitor parking lot at the corner of Grace and Duke Street will be for Museum visitors only, while on premises.

Cars found in this lot not utilizing the facility or parked overnight may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The Glass Studio will still be open throughout construction Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. with free daily glassblowing demonstrations and a full calendar of classes and programs.

To view the expansion’s progress, click here.