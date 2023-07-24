NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Chrysler Museum of Art held a ceremony, acknowledging and honoring Indigenous groups and their cultural contributions displayed in the museum.

This acknowledgment takes the form of a bronze plaque found in Huber Court, and its purpose is to honor the stewards of Tsenacommacah and their land and reaffirm the museum’s commitment to Indigenous groups.

The museum began its Native Advisory Committee in 2022, which consists of twelve representatives of several indigenous cultures.

This committee’s feedback and contributions helped the Chrysler Museum make this dedication possible.

The plaque’s unveiling took place on July 21, 2023, where numerous members of Indigenous groups, museum directors, and other officials came together for the dedication.

Chief Keith Anderson, Nansemond Indian Nation, stated, “As we move forward, it is imperative that initiatives like this continue throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. We applaud and thank The Chrysler Museum for its efforts to be an invaluable pioneer in endeavors such as these.”

A land acknowledgment is a statement that recognizes and pays respect to the original inhabitants of a particular place.

“All ‘Land Acknowledgement Statements’ are extremely important for two reasons. The first being that Indigenous People originally inhabited this land and second, that we are still here with the land and our collective voice should be heard,” stated Michael Cloud-Butler, Ojibwe American Indian.

For more information on the Chrysler Museum of the Arts and their other initiatives please visit their website.