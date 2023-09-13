NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum of Art will host the Silver Care Dementia Center (SCDC) Sapphire and Diamond Affair fundraiser.

Billed as an unforgettable night of elegance, the purpose of the event is to raise awareness for the increasing need of caregiver support, and to build a respite center for overnight care of dementia patients.

“Helping seniors get the most from life by providing care that ranges from simple household chores to more comprehensive support is our passion,” says Dr. Erica Jones, Founder of Silver Care LLC. “Funds raised at this event will assist with our ability to create an overnight care facility where we will provide respite and self-care opportunities for caregivers while their loved ones experience our exceptional care and compassion.”

Organizers say the event will feature food, live music and a meaningful opportunity to support the SCDC.

The event takes place Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket prices range from $150 to $900. To purchase tickets click here.