Chrysler Museum reopening for members on June 16

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum announced on Thursday that is plans to open exclusively to its members in June followed by a public opening.

Beginning Tuesday, June 16 through Friday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., members can visit the museum. On Saturday, June 20 it will open to the public.

There will be a few upcoming member events:

The Masterpiece Society’s Virtual Art, Wine & Tapas:

Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. Tune in for curator presentations of works from Chrysler’s collection paired with wine from E. & J. Gallo Winery and snacks from Cuisine & Company. Masterpiece Members will receive invitations by mail. For details, contact Kate Sanderlin at (757) 333-6318 or ksanderlin@chrysler.org .



Virtual New Member Welcome

Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m. Members who have joined since April 1, 2019, will receive electronic invitations to a Virtual Museum Highlights Tour. For more information, please contact Caitlin Blomstrom at (757) 333-6251 or cblomstrom@chrysler.org .



Dates are subject to change to align with the health and safety recommendations of Governor Northam and the CDC.

More information can be found online.

