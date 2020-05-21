Chrysler Museum reopening for members on June 16

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum announced on Thursday that is plans to open exclusively to its members in June followed by a public opening.
Beginning Tuesday, June 16 through Friday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., members can visit the museum. On Saturday, June 20 it will open to the public.
There will be a few upcoming member events:
The Masterpiece Society’s Virtual Art, Wine & Tapas:
- Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m.
- Tune in for curator presentations of works from Chrysler’s collection paired with wine from E. & J. Gallo Winery and snacks from Cuisine & Company.
- Masterpiece Members will receive invitations by mail.
- For details, contact Kate Sanderlin at (757) 333-6318 or ksanderlin@chrysler.org.
- Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m.
- Members who have joined since April 1, 2019, will receive electronic invitations to a Virtual Museum Highlights Tour.
- For more information, please contact Caitlin Blomstrom at (757) 333-6251 or cblomstrom@chrysler.org.
Dates are subject to change to align with the health and safety recommendations of Governor Northam and the CDC.
More information can be found online.
