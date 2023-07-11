NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum of Art will host an unveiling ceremony for a newly installed plaque honoring indigenous peoples.

Indigenous tribes were the traditional stewards of Tsenacommacah, the land on which the Museum is located.

The unveiling ceremony will feature remarks from LaVoris Pace, Deputy City Manager, City of Norfolk. Chief Keith Anderson, Nansemond Indian Nation, Chief Walter David “Red Hawk” Brown, III, Cheroenhaka Nottoway Indian Tribe of Southampton County and others.

The event will be held at the Chrysler Museum of Art on July 21 at 11:30 a.m.