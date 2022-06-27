NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum of Art hosted a ceremony for the 18,000-square-foot expansion of the Perry Glass Studio included in their new Campaign for The Chrysler.

The ceremony included many speakers from within the museum and Mayor Kenneth Alexander, as well as Macon and Joan Brock Director Erik Neil among many more.

The fundraising event supported five priorities for the museum including the expansion of the Perry Glass Studio, creation of the Goode Works on Paper Study Center and the establishment of several endowments for school and teacher programs, technology and interactive media, and exhibitions.

The new center will house three hot shops, dedicated classrooms for each glassmaking technique and a performance theater that seats 200. The increased capacity of the Studio will allow for more and deeper partnerships with community organizations and fine art departments at area universities.

Rendering of expanded Perry Glass Studio, June 27, 2022 (Courtesy – Chrysler Museum)

The Museum recently launched the public phase of a $50 million capital campaign, announcing gifts and commitments totaling over $42 million as the facility breaks ground for the expansion of its glass studio.

The facility is set to establish the Endowment for School & Teacher Programs supporting a key position within Chrysler’s Education Department and all related activities including school tours, curriculum development, and teacher professional development workshops.



The Museum will also establish the Endowment for Technology and Interactive Media, which aims to make art more accessible through new technology.

Early campaign donor Joan Brock recently made a $34 million gift to the museum, including 40 works of art from the Macon and Joan Brock Collection and two position endowments, including the Director of the Museum.

Other early donors include David R. and Susan S. Goode and their daughters, Christina and Martha, who made a $2.5 million donation to fund the new Goode Works on Paper Center and a group of 100 photographs by O. Winston Link.