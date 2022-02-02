Chrysler Museum combines art and science to bring awareness to sea level rise

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk museum is combining art and science to help visitors learn about sea level rise and the impacts it has on the community.

Last month, the Chrysler Museum of Art opened two exhibitions: “FloodZone: Photographs by Anastasia Samoylova” and “Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard.”

“We think about sea level rise every day when we go to work and go out about our day,” said Seth Feman, who is the museum’s curator. “But it’s hard to get perspective on it because we’re so immersed in it. We thought bringing together an exhibition, which is in Miami for a very specific city and a very focused exhibit on what’s going on locally might broaden the conversation and expand people’s horizons.”

“FloodZone” is a series of photos by photographer Anastasia Samoylova, which features a collection from Miami on the coastal community’s battle against sea level rise and urban development.

“Waters Rising” is a partnership with Old Dominion University’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience that uses data and analysis to allow visitors to understand the local impacts of sea level rise.

Feman says about five years ago, they did a similar exhibit on water.

“One of the things we heard from our visitors was time and time again, while they were interested in science, they didn’t feel like they were getting enough of that here. We thought what a great opportunity to bring that together — scientists and artists — to have a conversation. A big part of the programming is thinking about the local issues along with the broader issues and multiple disciplines so we can talk together,” he said.

The museum also hopes the collaboration can show how both disciplines can work together to find solutions.

“Art can give us new perspectives on these challenging issues. Art can also be a solution to some of these issues. One of the exciting things about artists having conversations with scientists is you have to learn what creative solutions might be there with how we think about housing, how we think about urban development, how we think about landscape. All these things take artists to find answers to,” he said.

But they’re not only hoping artists can find solutions.

“One key part of this exhibition was giving people tools for taking action themselves. I think people really like coming into an exhibition, be able to reflect on something but also walk away with what they can do in their lives to make a difference,” Feman said.

The exhibits will be up until May.

On April 9 and 10, the museum is hosting a ‘Living with Rising Waters’ symposium that will feature aspects of the exhibitions.

Free registration is required. Click here to register and learn more.