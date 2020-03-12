Chrysler Museum and Glass Studio cancel events out of precaution amid COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Out of precaution to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), public programming and events at the Chrysler Museum and Glass Studio have been canceled Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 31.

Erik H. Neil, the director of the museum, says the health and safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers are the museum’s highest priority. They intend to reschedule as many programs as possible.

“This is a rapidly changing situation. We will continue to assess and follow the recommendations of the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and the City of Norfolk,” said Neil.

The museum’s galleries will remain open. There will be antibacterial soap throughout the museum’s bathrooms and increased frequency with which the cleaning teams disinfect frequently-touched surfaces such as welcome desks, banisters, doorknobs, handles, and elevator buttons.

Officials have suspended all non-essential business travel and all international travel for staff.

“We welcome visitors and hope that you will find peace and respite in the galleries,” Neil said.

Check out the Chrysler Museum’s website and follow their social media accounts for updates on programs and hours.

