Chrysler Museum adapts digitally and reopens to public Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Access to art: The doors to Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum are back open.

Members were able to get in starting Tuesday, and it’s open to the public tomorrow.

Chrysler Museum of Art Director Erik Neil says the past few months have been a challenge. When the doors opened earlier this week for members, it was clear the artwork and people had been truly missed.

“I didn’t start crying, but I was touched to have some people waiting in line — that they cared enough to come to the museum. When we said they could come at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, they were absolutely ready to do that,” smiled Neil.

To go in now, visitors will notice employees cleaning around the clock and stickers on the ground reminding them about social distancing.

“The shop is closed, now you can buy online, everything has been reduced,” said Neil.

He says the museum exists to bring art and people together, so during quarantine they had to figure out ways to send out content online and fulfill their mission.

Some examples of ways they adapted were through virtual tours of exhibitions, a town hall where people could ask questions about the museum, and sending out activity kits to families.

“We put out a new blog on our website that has a ton of new content about the collection, about the history of the museum, about things that are going on,” Neil said.

He’s proud to say none of their full-time staff faced layoffs.

But they did take a big hit in revenue and it’s a problem he sees trickling into at least the next year.

“There are a couple things: This building and the grounds are owned by the City of Norfolk, so the City of Norfolk has had their challenges… They reduced the amount they give to the Chrysler and they reduced that going forward in a significant way. We also have a lot of events. When you wanna get married, this is a great place to get married, but haven’t had too many weddings lately,” he explained.

To find more information on their new hours, some even for seniors at risk, click here.

