CHKD unveils renovated pediatric rehab center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk has unveiled a major renovation to the state’s only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation center.

It now features ZeroG technology, which is a robotic body-weight support device that will help children gain the balance and strength to stand and walk after injuries. That’s just one feature of the year-long, $3.7 million renovation project.

The renovated unit features a “Soar” theme. There are U.S. Navy Blue Angels plane formations on the wall, the nurse stations look like aircraft hangars and the hallways are “runways.”

The grand opening was held at noon on Thursday, October 17.

The rehabilitation inpatient unit treats more than 100 patients a year.