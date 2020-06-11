CHKD, Sentara Healthcare and EVMS medical staff gather in protest of racial injustice

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday employees and medical staff from the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Sentara Healthcare, and EVMS gathered to unite against the oppression, violence, and injustices of racism.
During the event, the medical groups said they were inspired by the “White Coats 4 Black Lives” movement. The employees stood and kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.
CKHD posted photos to their Instagram page from the event using the hashtags #whitecoatsforblacklives and #whitecoats4blacklives.
