CHKD Run-Walk goes virtual this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You won’t hear the blare of the horn outside Waterside this weekend, but you can run anywhere at any time and still help sick kids.

After postponing the original Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Run-Walk race in April, organizers rescheduled for Oct. 10. They later decided that in order to keep people safe from COVID-19 this year’s event will be held virtually.

“I think this whole country is resilient just like children are when it comes to fighting challenging things like pediatric cancer,” said CHKD supporter Lou Schager.

Schager and his son Griffin ran their first 8K for CHKD in 2011. That was the first year Griffin could run after several years of cancer treatment, beginning at age 4.

“Today he’s 17 and he’s in the IB program at Princess Anne, he’s way smarter than his mother and I,” Shager told WAVY.

Griffin and his team G-Force, have raised more than $50,000 for CHKD over the years to help other kids in their own fights.

“Recently, the biggest need in our community is mental health,” said CHKD Executive Director Lisa Coleman.

CHKD is trying to raise $2 million to go toward the new CHKD Mental Health Hospital which is set to open in April 2022.

Coleman is hopeful that this year’s event, while different, will draw a larger number of participants than in the past.

“People don’t have to come into Downtown Norfolk, they don’t have to park they don’t have to get everybody up at the crack of dawn they can do it at their own time and their own pace.”

Participants will also get the same swag as in the past, Coleman said. A T-shirt, medal, and other goodies are available at packet pickup, which is at the following locations:

Thursday, Oct. 8, noon to 6 p.m. RUNNING ETC VIRGINIA BEACH

Friday Oct. 9, noon to 6 p.m. WATERSIDE DISTRICT

Registration ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

