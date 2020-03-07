CHKD receives donation for premature baby simulator

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters received funding for a preemie baby simulator to train medical staff on how to treat critically ill, premature and newborn babies.

The baby simulator is made by Viennese company SIMCharacters and was purchased with a $55,000 donation made to CHKD by the Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment company.

Lauren Kiger, director of corporate philanthropy at CHKD, says the donation will help train CHKD medical staff members who care for the region’s tiniest babies.

“This simulator encompasses modern technology and displays human emotions like whining and crying to give healthcare providers a true sense of a real-life crisis,” Kiger said.

The baby simulator resembles a baby in the 27th week of gestation and, according to a news release, the simulator is able to show signs of illness, which are often difficult to detect in infants.

To learn more about the funding and future projects visit https://www.chkd.org/.