NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – CHKD has received a $50,000 grant from Rite Aid Health Futures to help provide low and moderate-income families with food access.

According to a press release, Rite Aid Healthy Futures has provided over $4.5 million in grant funding to children’s hospitals across the U.S. CHKD is one of 42 hospitals to receive grants through the Healthy Future’s Connection Communities signature initiative.

The grant CHKD received will go towards a food program that will identify which families would benefit from a bag of shelf-stable food and assistance with referrals for food and other needs they might have.

“This generous grant will help CHKD provide strong support services that children and families need to help stay healthy,” said Kate Ryan, philanthropy officer at CHKD. “We are extremely grateful to Rite Aid Healthy Futures for recognizing this need and partnering with us to create healthier futures for our patients.”

CHKD also received a $45,000 grant from Rite Aid in 2021 to pilot this program.