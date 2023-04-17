NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Southeast presented CHKD with a $100,000 donation for the Lighting the Way campaign.

Lighting the Way is a fund for a new pediatric mental health hospital in Norfolk.

“The Realtors at Howard Hanna have worked all year to raise funds so all children in need of a procedure are assured they receive top-notch care at CHKD,” said Brenda Reid, president of HHRES Southeast. “We’re honored to invest in the children of our region and proud of our company and everyone that supports this mission with us.”

HHRES presented the donation to CHKD on April 7.