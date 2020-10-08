CHKD not accepting in-person donations this holiday season

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: CHKD)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While the spirit of giving could still be strong this holiday season, the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters says those that want to contribute must do so virtually.

CHKD is trying to protect its pediatric patients and their families by not accepting in-person donations this year.

Instead, those who wish to help should contribute toys and other items through the Walmart Registry for Good or CHKD’s AmazonSmile Charity List.

For more information on donating to CHKD, click here.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10