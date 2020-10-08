CHKD not accepting in-person donations this holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While the spirit of giving could still be strong this holiday season, the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters says those that want to contribute must do so virtually.
CHKD is trying to protect its pediatric patients and their families by not accepting in-person donations this year.
Instead, those who wish to help should contribute toys and other items through the Walmart Registry for Good or CHKD’s AmazonSmile Charity List.
For more information on donating to CHKD, click here.
