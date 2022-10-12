NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – CHKD’s Children Pavilion opened the inpatient psychiatric services in Norfolk on Tuesday.

The first 12 beds are now ready to use in the brand new facility. The rest of the 48 inpatient beds or rooms will open in phases through mid-2023.

CHKD says once fully operational, the Children’s Pavilion will admit 2,500 children for inpatient care and provide 48,000 outpatient therapy appointments annually.

Outpatient services began in April 2022. The official dedication ceremony occurred on September 30.

