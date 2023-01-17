NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) is hosting an upcoming virtual hiring event to fill clinical and non-clinical positions.

Those looking to apply during the “New Year, New Career” virtual hiring event can chat one-on-one with CHKD’s talent team. Officials say they are looking to fill several positions including:

RNs

LPNs

Medical assistants

Therapists

Patient access techs

IT professionals and more!

View more open positions at CHKD HERE.

The hiring event is set for Thursday, January 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants can look forward to earning market-competitive compensation and benefits, tuition and relocation assistance, and more.

To sign up for the event, CLICK HERE.

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.