NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) is hosting a walk-in hiring event in Norfolk.

According to the CHKD Facebook event, the hiring event will take place on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Children’s Pavilion located on 401 Gresham Drive.

CHKD is looking for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and medical assistants (MAs) to join their team. Those who are interested are asked to apply prior to the event.

Those who have questions or can’t make the event can email CHKD’s talent acquisition team at TalentTeam@CHKD.org.