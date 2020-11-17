CHKD has treated majority of statewide cases of rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The majority of reported cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been treated in Hampton Roads.

The Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughter (CHKD) in Norfolk confirmed to 10 On Your Side that it has hospitalized seven children with the serious illness, which is linked to COVID-19.

CHKD spokesperson Elizabeth Earley said none of the children who contracted the illness became severely ill or require intensive care. She said all have since been discharged from the hospital.

The Virginia Department of Health includes MIS-C as one of the health metrics on its COVID-19 daily summary.

As of Nov. 17, it lists a total of 11 cases of MIS-C across all of Virginia, which means CHKD has treated 63% of all cases to date.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the American public of the rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 after it was first recognized in Europe in April of this year.

Since the CDC began tracking MIS-C, there have been 1,163 confirmed cases and a total of 20 deaths reported in the United States.

The first case in Virginia was confirmed in May, in the Fairfax Health District.

Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said the condition can “impact multiple organs in the child’s body” and researchers have seen symptoms that resemble Kawasaki disease, a condition that has led to heart problems.

Most cases are in children between the ages of one and 14, according to the CDC.

It is a rare illness, with some states that have no cases reported.