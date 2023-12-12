NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) has adjusted their visiting rules due to an ongoing surge in respiratory viruses.

Family members under the age of 12 are no longer permitted to visit hospitalized patients according to CHKD.

This change was implemented on Dec. 11 and is expected to remain in affect until further notice.

CHKD is encouraging families coming in for outpatient appointments to limit the number of siblings they bring to their child’s appointment, but this is not a requirement.