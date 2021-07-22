CHKD cancer survivor gives back through LemonAid

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anthem and the families of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, are once again able to make lemonade out of lemons. They are in the middle of the Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to benefit local kids with cancer.

Last year the pandemic forced it to be 100% virtual, but this year, there are some big changes.

Inside the Got Fish? Seafood restaurant in Hampton, Tre Charity and his mom, Rita, make sure everything is just right at their LemonAid stand.

“Tre is our miracle,” Rita said.

When Trey was four, doctors at CHKD diagnosed him with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

“I just remember going to the hospital a lot,” Tre said.

“It was tough on him. It was tough on our family. It was tough on our village,” Rita said.

Rita said the team at CHKD brought her family comfort and is the reason her 13-year-old son is here today.

“CHKD helped us from the beginning, and they are still helping us. He is now five years cancer-free.”

After a year of virtual fundraising, the Anthem LemonAid stands are back in our communities. It’s a welcome sight to the team at CHKD who says they raised roughly $50,000 virtually last year.

“The event usually raises $95,000, somewhere in that area. So, we weren’t too far off,” said Briana Jackson, volunteer and event coordinator for The King’s Daughters.

Jackson has high hopes those fundraising dollars will skyrocket this year. All proceeds benefit the CHKD Cancer and Blood Disorder Center.

“We know children are not little adults, you know, they need special machinery and equipment and different medicines, and they obviously cost money like everything else, and so we need all the help we can get to be able to supply and have those things for our children,” Jackson said.

Children like Tre, a survivor who joins his family in giving back to those who saved his life.

“There is hope. There’s people that care. There are people that have survived and are willing to make sure they give back so others can survive,” Rita said.

July 31 is the last day of the fundraiser. It’s not too late to participate! If you would like to get the free supplies for a LemonAid stand, to participate in some fun online fundraising activities involving lemons, or to donate, click here.