NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters announced Wednesday the opening of their Panda Cares Center of Hope.

According to a press release, the center was made possible through a $1.5 million donation from Panda Express guests and associates. The Panda Cares Center of Hope looks to inspire hope and promotes healing through specially curated programs that address each child’s well-being.

“Panda Cares® has been a generous supporter of CHKD, and this gift will add to their legacy in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said CHKD President and CEO Jim Dahling. “The space and activities this donation supports in Children’s Pavilion will provide healing and comfort to our patients and their families.”

The donation will support therapeutic play, art therapy, meditation, and counseling services. Some of the money also went towards a family lounge in the pavilion, which was opened in October for inpatient psychiatric care.

Panda Express and Children’s Miracle Network Hospital have partnered together since 2007 and since then, Panda has raised $128 million for numerous CMN Hospitals, including CHKD.