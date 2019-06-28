Children can grab a good book and a bite at Norfolk libraries this summer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – School aged children can go to the library this summer and pick up more than books.
The Norfolk Public Library (NPL) is partnering with Norfolk Public Schools to serve free summer meals for all children 18 and younger. This is the fourth year of this partnership. Last summer, the libraries served nearly 6,300 meals to children.
“We believe that healthy children equal lifelong learning, and to achieve this goal, we have partnered with NPS to ensure that children are getting the nutrition they need during the summer months.”Sonal Rastogi, Norfolk Director of Public Libraries
Eight neighborhood NPL branches and the downtown Slover Library are participating this year and there is no enrollment necessary.
Below is a list and schedule of NPL’s Summer Meals Program participating locations. You can also text ‘FOOD’ to 877-877 to find free summer meals near you.
|Library Branch
|Meal
|Day
|Time
|Barron F. Black
|Lunch
|Friday
|12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
|Blyden
|Lunch
|M-F
|12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|H.C. Downing
|Lunch
|Friday
|12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|Janaf
|Lunch
|Friday
|12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
|Jordan-Newby
|Lunch
|Friday
|12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|Lafayette
|Lunch
|Friday
|11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Pretlow
|Lunch
|M-F
|12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
|Slover
|Breakfast
|M-F
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Slover
|Lunch
|M-F
|11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.