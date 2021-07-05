Child arrives at Norfolk hospital with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday morning, police responded to reports of a child shot in Suffolk.
According to dispatch, one child arrived with their parents at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) around 12:20 a.m.
The identification of the child is unknown at this time, as is the extent of their injuries.
