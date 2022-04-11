NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Monday afternoon, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander joined advocates in front of City Hall. They planted a blue pinwheel garden as a symbol of child abuse prevention.

The pinwheel represents the great childhood that everyone deserves and the role we all play in providing support for children and families.

“We’re here today really to show the community how important it is to respect young children and their parents. Why? Because parenting is difficult. Nobody gives you a book to tell you what you should do. So our job is to tell how important it is that kids are safe.” said Denise Gallop, director of the Norfolk Department of Human Services.

When people see the blue pinwheels, Gallop says she hopes it reminds them that children are the most perfect gift and that there is never an excuse for child abuse.