NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Chicho’s Pizza Backstage has responded on social media days after the quintuple shooting in downtown Norfolk that left two people dead.

“We are devastated that the lives of Sierra Jenkins and Devon M. Harris were taken and individuals were injured due to senseless acts of violence,” the business said in a Facebook post. “Our hearts go out to their families and everyone impacted.”

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said on Monday that the argument that led to the shooting in the 300 block of Granby Street near Chicho’s and Tidewater Community College started inside Chicho’s over a spilled drink.

Jenkins, a reporter at the Virginian-Pilot, and Harris, who recently played semi-pro football for the Virginia Beach Rhinos, were innocent bystanders.

Police had still not made an arrest and had not identified suspects, at least publicly, as of Tuesday morning.

In response to the shooting, Boone said there will be increased police presence on Granby Street beginning Thursday, and he plans to ask City Council if they would approve of the use of surveillance cameras and drones at special events.

City Council members are also making proposals in an effort to curb the violence.

Councilmember Courtney Doyle said she plans to introduce several of her proposals Tuesday at City Council’s work session. Those include a review of all downtown bar and restaurant conditional use permits (CUP), putting a hold on issuing new CUPs downtown and requiring all businesses to close at midnight.

“I just feel we need to take downtown back,” Doyle said.

Chicho’s in its statement said it’s “looking into hiring local law enforcement to help monitor the crowds on the sidewalks.”

“As a local-owned business in the Hampton Roads, ensuring our community’s safety is top priority for our employees, customers, and community.”

This is a breaking article and will be updated. Look for complete coverage of this story coming up from WAVY’s reporters.