NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk restaurant says it is in the clear with city officials.

A spokesperson from Chicho’s Backstage tells 10 On Your Side Norfolk’s city zoning staff have reviewed the restaurant and they have not found any violation regarding their conditional use permit.

Chicho’s Backstage is one of many businesses along the stretch of Granby Street, an area currently popular on the Norfolk City Council’s chopping block.

In the aftermath of the Legacy Lounge shooting, City Manager Chip Filer put downtown-area businesses on notice, saying that establishments shouldn’t claim immunity for actions that happen outside their establishment and that they should expect to be called to speak with City Council about why their businesses should stay in the area.

Earlier this month, Culture Lounge & Restaurant, also on Granby Street, closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate.

Filer in a statement said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”

Since the time Culture changed over from a nightclub, downtown Norfolk has had multiple high-profile shootings, including one in March outside Chicho’s Backstage that left three dead and two hurt and another in early August that left four shot.

The latest business on the city’s chopping block appears to be Scotty Quixx. On Monday, owner Al Ragas said he got a letter from Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit – now known as a Conditional Use Permit (CUP).

The violation has nothing to do with violence at the club. Instead, the city alleges that Scotty Quixx may have incorrectly reported its meal taxes to the Commissioner of the Revenue.