Chesapeake Regional to bring mobile mammogram unit to Juneteenth celebration in Norfolk

FILE – In this May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist checks mammograms in in Los Angeles. Women who use certain types of hormones after menopause still have an increased risk of developing breast cancer nearly two decades after they stop taking the pills, long-term results from a big federal study suggest. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Norfolk’s Town Point Park will light up for Juneteenth celebrations.

In addition, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare will be offering mammograms on a first-come, first-served basis from 1-5 p.m. in its Mobile Mammography Unit.

Funds from Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s Bra-ha-ha may be able to help cover the cost for those who are uninsured or underinsured.