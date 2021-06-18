Chesapeake Regional to bring mobile mammogram unit to Juneteenth celebration in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Norfolk’s Town Point Park will light up for Juneteenth celebrations.

In addition, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare will be offering mammograms on a first-come, first-served basis from 1-5 p.m. in its Mobile Mammography Unit.

Funds from Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s Bra-ha-ha may be able to help cover the cost for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

