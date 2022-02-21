Chesapeake police pursuit ends in crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit started in Chesapeake and ended with a crash in Norfolk Monday night.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson said it started near Bainbridge Boulevard and Chesapeake Drive around 5:10 p.m.

It ended with a crash in Norfolk on East Princess Anne Road. 10 On Your Side went to the crash scene, which was at the intersection of East Princess Anne Road and Tidewater Drive.

At the scene, the bumpers of a 2-door vehicle had broken off the car and were left on the opposite side of the road. Westbound Tidewater Drive was shut down at Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police haven’t released any information about injuries or which vehicle at the scene was the suspect car.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.