NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man faces up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Barry Justin King pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

41-year-old Barry Justin King (Photo courtesy: United States Attorney’s Office)

Court documents show that King received and distributed approximately four to five kilograms of methamphetamine every month from January 2019 to April 2021 by traveling out of the district to pick up illegal narcotics from New Jersey.

King also distributed counterfeit prescription pills that contained fentanyl and other illegal narcotics.

One of King’s sources of supply advised officers on April 27, 2021, that they had a vehicle containing illegal narcotics that was intended for King. After searching the vehicle, officers found 632 pills containing methamphetamine, 794 counterfeit Xanax pills containing etizolam, and 51 pills containing both fentanyl and acetaminophen.

Police then conducted two separate controlled purchases of methamphetamine from King.

King then was stopped by officers on April 16, 2022 at a traffic stop where a drug detection canine positively alerted officers to approximately nine ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 569 fentanyl pills, and approximately 826 counterfeit Adderall pills laced with methamphetamine.

King has two prior convictions for drug distribution.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023, and faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison.