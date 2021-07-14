Chesapeake man guilty in cross-country methamphetamine conspiracy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man had been convicted in what court officials say was a “multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Xavier Howell, 35, was convicted Wednesday on methamphetamine and money laundering charges.

The verdict came at the end of a three-day bench trial.

The DOJ said Howell led the Virginia side of the conspiracy. He and co-conspirators brought in more than 10 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine that was from a California-based Grape Street Crips gang member.

It was brought in through the mail with the help of a U.S. Postal Service worker.

They also smuggled fentanyl into Hampton Roads on a commercial air flight, the DOJ said.

“With the assistance of a corrupt federal employee and others, the defendant flooded South Hampton Roads with methamphetamine as part of a cross-country conspiracy supplied by a California-based gang,” said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Through the hard work and dedication of the trial team, this defendant and others have been brought to justice for threatening the safety of our communities.”

Howell is set to be sentenced Nov. 12. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life.

