Chesapeake man dies in head-on collision on I-564 in Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a Chesapeake man died in a head on collision on I-564 at the Norfolk Terminal Exit on February 3.

Officials say police were called to a head-on collision with a wrong driver in that at 2:26 a.m.

Police learned that a 2005 Mercedes Benz, driven by 37-year-old Clifton Ferebee Gaylord III, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a 2003 Freightliner tractor trailer that was traveling westbound in the westbound lanes. Gaylord III ran off the road and struck a guard rail after the collision.

The driver of the tractor trailer also ran off the road and struck a guard rail after the collision.

Gaylord III, his female passenger, and the driver of the tractor trailer were all transported to Norfolk General Hospital. Gaylord III succumbed to his injuries on February 4.

Gaylord III and the passenger in his vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Police have not determined whether alcohol, or drugs, were contributing factors in the accident.

