NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Chesapeake man from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight at Norfolk International Airport over Labor Day weekend.

The man’s carry-on bag triggered an alarm when it went through the security checkpoint X-ray on Sept. 3.

TSA officers spotted the gun in the bag and alerted Norfolk Airport Police. They cited the man on a weapons violation for having the .380 caliber handgun loaded with 20 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney will determine if the man will face criminal prosecution.

This is the 19th gun caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints this year.